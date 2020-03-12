March 12th : Ivanti Live Webinar in French! : Patch Analysis Tuesday - March 2020

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Every month, Chris Goettl, our security and patch management expert, provides us with his analysis of Patch Tuesday and advice on the risks associated with newly identified vulnerabilities. We invite you to follow the analysis of "Patch Tuesday" in French, during a live webinar on Thursday, March 12, at 4:00 pm.

We will discuss in particular :

what to watch for

products to be properly tested

patches to be applied as a matter of priority

We will also answer your technical questions.

Patch Analysis Tuesday - March 2020

Thursday March 12th 2020 16:00

https://www.ivanti.fr/lp/patch/webi...