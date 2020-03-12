March 12th : Ivanti Live Webinar in French! : Patch Analysis Tuesday - March 2020
February 2020 by Marc Jacob
Every month, Chris Goettl, our security and patch management expert, provides us with his analysis of Patch Tuesday and advice on the risks associated with newly identified vulnerabilities. We invite you to follow the analysis of "Patch Tuesday" in French, during a live webinar on Thursday, March 12, at 4:00 pm.
We will discuss in particular :
what to watch for
products to be properly tested
patches to be applied as a matter of priority
We will also answer your technical questions.
Thursday March 12th 2020 16:00
