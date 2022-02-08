Mandiant and SentinelOne Partner to Safeguard Organisations Against Cyber Threats

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Mandiant, Inc. and SentinelOne announced a new strategic alliance to help organisations reduce the risk of data breaches and strengthen their ability to mitigate cyber threats. The alliance enables Mandiant’s renowned incident responders’ use of SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to investigate and remediate breaches.

The Mandiant Advantage XDR platform empowers organisations to strengthen security controls and remain ahead of threats through intelligence-led technologies. The integration of SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform into Mandiant Advantage enables joint customers to diagnose and remediate threats faster and more accurately through enhanced visibility, automation, and alert prioritisation. Further, Mandiant’s industry leading consulting service has now added the Singularity platform to its elite third-party toolset used in the delivery of Incident Response and Compromise Assessment services.

Heilman continued, “Strategically partnering with companies like SentinelOne enables Mandiant to grow new customer acquisition and cross-sell/upsell engagement across the Mandiant Advantage products and services portfolio. Additionally, this go-to-market alliance enables more organisations to access Mandiant’s expertise and intelligence through the Mandiant Advantage platform.”

Through the strategic alliance, Mandiant will provide consulting engagements that span the Mandiant Advantage and Singularity XDR platforms. In addition, the Mandiant Managed Defense practice plans to introduce managed detection and response for SentinelOne customers in the second half of 2022.