ManageEngine Survey Finds 72% of IT Professionals State ITSM Continues to Be Effective in a Remote Work Environment

July 2020 by ManageEngine

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation and the developers of ServiceDesk Plus, the flagship ITSM suite used by more than 100,000 service desks worldwide, today announced the results of its survey, The State of ITSM in the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The survey, conducted among more than 500 global IT professionals, highlights the ramifications and challenges the COVID-19 pandemic caused for IT service teams. The survey focused on five facets of ITSM – impact of employees working remote, financial and asset management implications, security and governance issues, third-party services and technology assistance, and business continuity success levels.

The survey yielded key findings that organizations and teams should be aware of when adapting to remote work environments.

Cloud services, knowledge management and self-service adoption makes remote ITSM easier

As employees began working beyond the corporate perimeter, the data and tools local to their network became out of reach. Therefore, a majority (78%) of IT professionals overcame this hurdle by transitioning to cloud services. Further, global IT teams have adopted new tools and applications to accommodate a dispersed workforce. This led to an increased requirement to update knowledge articles and user documentation to address the new technologies.

Worryingly, in these times with unprecedented service desk pressure, a considerable minority of organizations do not have self-service (28%) and virtual agent (24%) technologies to offset the workload. It is worth investing in them, as the survey evidenced high correlation of remote ITSM success among organizations that are leveraging such tools.

Other key findings show security concerns loom large, and greater recognition of IT’s efforts are anticipated. Further data shows:

• Impact of employee remote working: 72% of IT professionals affirm ITSM’s continued effectiveness even in remote work scenarios. However, only one in two organizations have a bring your own device (BYOD) policy to support continued productivity in new remote work environments.

• Financial and asset management implications: 4 out of 5 respondents believe IT will have greater appreciation in terms of budgets, salaries and recognition of efforts, post crisis. Only 15% of organizations were under-equipped with the necessary applications and tools to enable remote working, well into the crisis.

• Security and governance issues: Only 40% of organizations confidently agreed that they are equipped to tackle the increase in security and privacy concerns related to employees working outside the office.

• Third-party services and technology assistance: Among the organizations that outsourced ITSM, over 70% were satisfied with their MSP’s performance. Interestingly, IT self-service was non-existent in 28% of the respondent’s organization.

• Business continuity success levels: Most organizations had a business continuity plan (BCP), leaving only 20% without one. A reliable BCP was an important factor for successful remote IT support.

"The pandemic has brought IT organizations to the front line from the back office overnight," said Rajesh Ganesan, Vice President at ManageEngine. "How well a business has performed in the last few months has a lot to do with how well its IT organizationhas been able to enable remote work, and this trend will only intensify. As businesses strive to survive, compete and eventually lead in these tough times, closing the technology gaps highlighted in the survey will be a priority. We understand this shift and are adding capabilities to our product line to help empower our customers."