ManageEngine Positioned in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced that it has been named a Niche Player in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Tools. The recognition is based on the evaluation of ManageEngine’s flagship UEM software, Desktop Central, for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

ManageEngine was included in the Magic Quadrant alongside seven other vendors. The report may be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3tBjAG6.

"The need for a unified tool to manage and secure employees’ devices is at an all-time high, as more and more organizations tackle a hybrid workforce fast-tracked into adoption by the pandemic," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. "This recognition by Gartner validates our alignment with our customers’ requirements and our delivery of integrated device management and security."

"ManageEngine Desktop Central is a comprehensive tool to centralize your endpoint management across Windows, macOS and Linux machines," said an IT security manager in a Gartner Peer Insights review. "It offers operating system and third-party patch management with automation capabilities to test and deploy patches. Desktop Central provides great visibility via standard and custom reports, and great support services."[1]

Highlights of Desktop Central

Desktop Central automates day-to-day device management activities, from onboarding to retirement, across highly heterogeneous device and OS ecosystems. It delivers requirements like remote support and endpoint security that go beyond traditional and modern device management capabilities. This approach eliminates the need for multiple siloed tools for different requirements.

Desktop Central integrates with a wide range of IT management and security tools offered by ManageEngine and third parties, offering flexibility and ease to fit the UEM solution into customers’ existing IT ecosystem. Expanding across the globe steadily, ManageEngine continues to strengthen its regional support and implementation services, upping its already broad capabilities.

