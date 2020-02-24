ManageEngine Launches Privileged Session Management Solution

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced the launch of Access Manager Plus, a privileged session management solution for enterprises. With features like jump box support, session recording and live monitoring, the solution allows security admins to facilitate and govern remote sessions that provide users with privileged access to critical business systems.

Remote connectivity has become mainstream as employees increasingly access corporate systems at their convenience, irrespective of their location or the time of day. In fact, 56 percent of companies worldwide either allow a hybrid form of remote work or offer a completely remote workplace. Despite being inflexible and presenting huge privacy and security risks, traditional tools like VPNs are still used by most organizations. A solution that streamlines corporate remote access, while also offering strict governance over privileged sessions for ultimate security, can remedy the risks associated with remote connectivity.

Access Manager Plus is part of ManageEngine’s privileged access management suite, which comprises three other solutions: PAM360, Password Manager Pro and Key Manager Plus.

Secure Remote Access for Privileged Sessions

Access Manager Plus effortlessly integrates into an organization’s IT network, and allows security teams to always have the upper hand while configuring remote access and managing privileged sessions. The enterprise-ready features of Access Manager Plus include:

• Data center remote access: Leverage simplified, direct connections to remote data centers, and automatically authenticate via jump box support for Windows and Linux platforms.

• One-click remote sessions: Enable users to launch direct RDP, SSH, SQL and VNC connections to remote hosts. Tunnel the connections via encrypted gateways for enhanced security.

• RemoteApp support: Allow users and third parties to seamlessly access specific Windows-based remote applications from local desktops.

• Bidirectional remote file transfer: Transfer files between a remote system and the local host or between two remote systems, as well as upload or download files on the remote device, using secure protocols like SCP and SFTP.

• Privileged session monitoring: Record all sessions and archive them as video files for post-session review. Control remote connections through session shadowing and termination capabilities.

• Access control workflow: Establish a request-release mechanism to scrutinize access requests before approval. Grant users and contractors access to remote systems only upon ticket status verification.

Pricing and Availability

Access Manager Plus is available immediately in Standard and Free editions. Pricing is based on the number of users. The Standard Edition starts at $495 a year for five users and unlimited connections, and the Free Edition supports up to two users and 1000 connections.