ManageEngine Cited as a Strong Performer for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced that it has been acknowledged as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave(TM): Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Q4 2021.

The recognition is based on the evaluation of ManageEngine’s flagship UEM software, Desktop Central. The evaluation is based on 24 different criteria focused around current offerings, strategy and market presence. The report may be viewed online at https://mnge.it/NEu.

ManageEngine was recognized in the report for its cost-effectiveness and diverse customer base in terms of geography, industry and size. Its unique OS deployer was cited for enabling fast imaging irrespective of the hardware. The company received the maximum possible score in the criteria of traditional client management, patching and remote support, in addition to performance and planned enhancements.

The report noted the company’s planned enhancements that include expansions to endpoint user experience management capabilities, the addition of automation management and improvements to its Zero Trust portfolio.

Keeping its telemetry engine as the foundation, ManageEngine intends to deliver proactive IT administration, allowing IT teams to easily zero-in on problems and provide single-click remediation for common issues.

As part of enhancing endpoint security, ManageEngine announced recent additions to its UEM portfolio, namely data loss prevention, anti-ransomware and endpoint compliance capabilities. With hybrid work here to stay, and with organizations noticing a 485% spike in ransomware attacks post pandemic, these timely additions will enable IT teams to future-proof their cybersecurity strategy.