Mai 2024

Dezember 2023 von Marc Jacob

30 april - 5 mai - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference

https://www2023.thewebconf.org/

1 - 2 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Dänemark
Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

6 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day

Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

6 - 9 mai - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

6 - 9 mai - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

7 mai - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference

The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org
----------------
7 - 8 mai - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)
HealthSec
www.cs4ca.com

7 - 9 mai - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com

8 - 9 mai - Sidney (Australien)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

13 - 17 mai - Singapur
The Web Conference

https://www2024.thewebconf.org/

14 - 16 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com

20 - 23 mai - Maskat (Sultanat Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om

21 - 23 mai - Barcelona (​​Spanien)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/

21 - 23 mai - Barcelona (​​Spanien)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

21 - 23 mai - Berlin
GITEX Europe

https://www.gitex-europe.com/

22 - 23 mai - Straßburg
8ème édition des Universités de l’AN2V

Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès

https://an2v.org/

22 - 23 mai - Frankfurt
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de

22 - 25 mai - Paris
Vivatech

https://vivatechnology.com/

23 mai - Stockholm (Schweden)
18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition

https://nordicitsecurity.com/

24 mai - Online
Conférence AFCDP - Conserver ou laisser détruire}

https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/

27 - 30 mai - Zürich (Schweizerisch)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

28 - 30 mai - Johannesburg (Südafrika)
Securex South Africa
Gallagher Convention Centre
www.securex.co.za

29 et 30 mai - Paris
Cyber Show Paris

Espace Champerret, Paris 17

https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/

29 - 30 mai - Brüssel (Belgien)
CyberSec

Brussels Expo

www.cyberseceurope.com

30 mai - Paris
Crime & cybersecurity France

https://akjassociates.com/


