1er - 5 mai - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference
https://www2023.thewebconf.org/
2 - 3 mai - Rome (Italie)
Cybertech Europe
https://italy.cybertechconference.com/fr
2 - 5 mai - Marrakech (Maroc)
SIT AFRICA - CyberSecurity Forum
https://sit.africa/
3 - 4 mai - Sidney (Australie)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference
3 - 4 mai - Londres (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/
4 - 5 May - Barcelone (Espagne)
Third Party & Supply Chain Cyber Security Virtual Summit
5 mai - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
14h00 - 17h00
8 - 11 mai - Orlando (USA)
XPONENTIAL
www.auvsi.org/events/xponential/auvsi-xponential-2023
9 - 11 mai - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com
10 mai -
e-crime & cybersecurity Middle East
10 - 11 mai - Francfort (Allemagne)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de
10 - 11 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark
Infosecurity Denmark
9 - 12 mai - Singapour
Black Hat Asia
www.blackhat.com
11 mai - Online
CS4CA WORLD
www.cs4ca.com
11 - 12 Mai - Marrakech (Maroc)
16ème édition de l’Africa Pay & ID Expo (APIDE)
Lieu : Palmeraie Conférence Center, Marrakech
15 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day
Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
15th - 19th May - Amsterdam (Pays-Bas)
SGF-Cybersecurity Week 2023
Tél. : +44 (0)20 8057 1700
Email : registration@smartgrid-forums.com
Web : www.smartgrid-forums.com/cybersecurity-week
16 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CSfC Conference
Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
www.certinfosec.org
----------------
16 - 17 mai - Francfort (Allemagne)
DACHsec
https://cyberseries.io/dachsec/
16 - 18 mai - Londres (UK)
IFSEC
ExCeL London
17 - 18 mai - Manchester (UK)
DTX - Digital Transformation EXPO AI & DATA ANALYTICS
https://dt-x.io/manchester/en/page/dtx-manchester
17 - 18 mai - Londres (UK)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Lieu : ExCel London
Contact : Nicola Greenaway
Tel. : + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax : + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail : ngreenaway@niche-events.com
https://ctexpo.co.uk/
17 - 18 mai - Londres (UK)
GEO Business
17 - 18 mai - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference
17 - 18 mai - Santa-Clara - CA (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo
Virtuel et en présentiel
www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/
17 - 18 mai - Panama
Cybertech Latin- America
https://dubai.cybertechconference.com/
21 - 23 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)
22 - 25 mai - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om
23 - 24 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com
23 - 25 mai - Paris
Préventica
Porte de Versailles
25 mai - Lyon
Matinées Défense & Cyber
Cycle Défense & Cyber 2023, placé sous le Haut Patronage du général d’armée Thierry Burkhard, chef d’état-major des armées
25 mai - Stockholm
17th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition
30 mai - 2 juin - Saint-Tropez
RIAMS
https://les-riams.fr/#JFQJS