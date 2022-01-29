MPC Alliance announces new Board of Directors

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

MPC Alliance has started the year by appointing new Officers after a new board of Directors was elected in December 2021. The board will include privacy and security specialists who are well positioned to usher in the new wave of MPC integration as it becomes the industry standard for privacy and security.

Frank Wiener, CMO at Sepior will continue in his role as President, building on the growth that was achieved in 2021 and piloting MPC Alliance toward further success. Dan Bogdanov, Head of R&D at Cybernetica will act as Secretary where his deep knowledge of cryptography and confidential computing will be deployed to great effect in 2022. Jordan Brandt, CEO at Inpher, a veteran in the cryptography space will serve as Treasurer. Clarisse Hagége, CEO, DFNS will be Membership Chair offering her extensive experience in the crypto space and Andrei Lapets, of Magnite will be Technical Committee Chair.

MPC Alliance will continue its year long series of events, the MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference, on the 10th of March 2022 with the Digital Asset Security Summit focussing on the blockchain applications of MPC technology. Coinbase will provide the Keynote and DFNS, Fireblocks, Meta, Parfin, and Sepior are major sponsors of the event. The conference series will include live event sessions throughout 2022, with an expanding portfolio of on-demand recordings of prior live event sessions, and a library of MPC related tutorials, webinars, workshops, demonstrations and more.

As MPC technology leads the privacy and security space into a new era of solutions to protect data from both internal and external threats, the new board will be responsible for ensuring that MPC Alliance maintains momentum attracting more large industry players to join their efforts alongside Meta, Salesforce, Bosch and many others.