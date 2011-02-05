MOBOTIX Receives “Secure by Default” Certification

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

MOBOTIX has been awarded “Secure by Default” certification in the UK. The certification for the new MOBOTIX 7 platform includes the new IP video system M73, launched at the MOBOTIX Global Partner Conference in October 2019, as well as the Mx6 product line. This highlights MOBOTIX’ ongoing focus on cyber security and privacy protection.

MOBOTIX has been approved based on the 12 Guiding Principles of the Surveillance Camera Commissioner. The company is now globally enabled to use the official “Secure by Default” logo.

Proactive Approach to Cyber Security

Self-certification allows manufacturers of surveillance camera devices and components to clearly demonstrate that their products meet requirements that ensure they are secure by default. The requirements are an important step forward in providing the best possible assurance for stakeholders that products aren’t vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“Many congratulations to MOBOTIX AG in self-certifying their products as ‘secure by default’” highlights Tony Porter, Surveillance Camera Commissioner. “The certification mark demonstrates to customers and stakeholders alike that the products listed on my website meet the new minimum requirements I expect in terms of cyber-secure surveillance camera products. It’s great that we have a number of proactive manufacturers like MOBOTIX AG leading the way toward a common goal to develop products that to mitigate potential cyber-threats.”

Secure by Default

Several high profile and well publicised compromises of systems were left in an unacceptable security configuration. Some of these compromises also showed the root cause of cyberattacks was down to poor design and manufacturing. Driven by the need to ensure the UK’s resilience against this and other forms of cyber security vulnerability, as well as to provide the best possible assurance to stakeholders, the requirements are an important step forward for manufacturers, installers and users alike.

Secure by Default highlights the conformity to the 12 Guiding Principles as part of the surveillance camera Code of Practice as well as the development and use of surveillance camera systems, of which MOBOTIX applies conform.

Phillip Antoniou, Vice President Sales Europe South/West & MEAPAC of MOBOTIX underlines “We’re very proud to achieve the “Secure by Default” certification, this demonstrates the commitment that we as MOBOTIX have towards Cyber Security. We recognise the existing and increasing concerns and as such will be further developing our solutions and strategy to address this.”

MOBOTIX continues cyber security focus

Recently, MOBOTIX has launched a free of charge Cactus Patch with latest firmware updates. With this continuous support, a stable and secure video system is sustained.