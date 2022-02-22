ME Group photobooths receive Biometrics Presentation Attack Detection compliant accreditation

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

ME Group announces that its liveness detection technology has been recognised as compliant under international Biometrics Presentation Attack Detection standards (ISO/IEC 30107-3) by the French biometrics and security technologies experts at Cabinet Louis Reynaud Labs (“CLR Labs”).

This accreditation is a key achievement and provides further evidence of the Group’s security and industry-leading technology across its photobooth estate, which effectively detects and prevents potential biometric presentation attacks.

The prevention of presentation attacks within photobooths is an essential process to mitigate and eliminate the creation of real “fake” official identity documents. One of the main methods of attackers is to present a picture or a screen of a morphed picture. This allows two different persons to be matched at automatic border controls, against the picture printed or stored in the chip of an official travel document.

Testing of ME Group’s photobooths commenced in September 2021 and involved several thousand different presentation attacks being performed on the biometric data of real subjects, over a wide demographic range.

All presentation attacks on photobooths were detected by the Group’s liveness detection system during the evaluation period. Subsequently, as according to ISO /IEC JTC1 SC37-30107-3 terminology, an APCER of 0% was recorded.

In less than half a second, ME Group’s liveness detection system performs a 3D capture of the biometric data to confirm that no presentation attack has been implemented. At the same time, a complementary high-quality ICAO-compliant portrait capture is performed, which guarantees, with no ambiguity, that the subject’s biometric data has not been changed or altered during the liveness detection sequence. This system offers a very low BPCER (i.e. low false rejection), to give a better experience to every single end user, even if not familiar with the digitalisation process. This robust system recognises all complex Deepfake videos which attempt to simulate a real person.

This innovative and robust liveness detection system, with patent pending, has been designed by ME Group at its innovation centre located in the French Tech district of the Alpes in Grenoble.

Stéfane Mouille Director of the CLR Labs, said: “Preventing morphing presentation attacks is at the top of the European political agenda. The European Commission is updating its electronic passport legislation to introduce the upcoming European standards published by the CEN/CENELEC and we are honoured and proud that ME Group has selected our laboratory to perform its evaluation.”