MATRIX secured Nashik Railway Station during Kumbh Mela

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Kumbh Mela is one of the most sacred pilgrimage festivals of India and is organized at a grand scale at Nashik, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Prayag. As Kumbh Mela is being celebrated after a period of 12 years in Nashik, 100 million people are expected to visit, security is a major concern for the Government bodies. Nashik will be getting an opportunity to host these guests from July 14 to September 25 and no stone will be left unturned in hosting the massive gathering.

Challenges: Nashik Railway Station authorities wanted video surveillance devices that would not consume larger areas when it comes to installing them as the railway station had congested platforms. Moreover, they wanted a surveillance solution that gave them superior image quality and at the same time did not consume heavily on the bandwidth. Furthermore, the authorities wanted to monitor the whole place centrally and gain central control of the entire place.

• Installing Devices and Control Room in the Congested Platforms

• Restricted Allotted Bandwidth for the Video Surveillance Solution

Requirement:

• Prompt and smooth installations of cameras and hybrid video recorders within 30 days

• Setting up the control room for monitoring railway station entrance, platforms, and connecting bridges

• High reliability of the solution for utmost security

• Storage of the entire 4 Month period as evidential proof

Matrix Offering:

• Installation was completed within 20 days with highly skilled manpower.

• Cascading of all the connected devices with sequencing for central monitoring on TVs in the control room to reduce the overall solution cost.

• 4 months scheduled backup of all cameras is configured centrally for storing all the streams.

• Matrix being an Indian brand, efficient pre and post-sales support is a part of the solution.

Results:

• Secured Entry and Exit from the City with 24*7 Video Surveillance of the Railway Station

• Installation of the Solution done within the defined Time Frame

Products Offered:

• SATATYA HVR1624P

• SATATYA CIBR13FL40CW

• SATATYA CIDR13FL40CW

• SATATYA CIDRP20VL130CW

• SATATYA Centralized Monitoring Software (CMS)