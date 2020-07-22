Lybero.net, winner of La Poste Group’s French IoT Start Up community contest

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Lybero.net, whose business is the edition of software and SAAS solutions for data protection through web encryption, announces its selection as a winner of the La Poste French IoT contest - Start-Up community! After having applied for the first time to the contest of La Poste French IoT Group, Lybero.net is one of the winners of the contest in the category Start-Up Community in the Deep Tech section!

This year, the Open Innovation program French IoT, from La Poste Group, rewards connected AND committed services. In 2020, La Poste integrates in its competition the 4 major challenges of our societies such as: environmental impact, trust in digital technology, woman entrepreneurship and the challenge of territories in the digital age. Finally, a competition for connected and committed innovation! At Lybero.net, data protection and confidentiality are their priority! The company is committed to protect them and to guarantee the highest level of security in the data exchanged.

In order to make their tools accessible to all, they rely on ease of use and encryption accessible to all.

Lybero.net works every day to strengthen data security in an ethical manner, taking into account the respect of privacy. It is therefore quite natural that they participated in this challenge that meets their values!

Their selection, within this contest of connected and committed services, reinforces their will to continue to protect data, keep it private and facilitate access to encryption technologies to everyone!

Data protection has become a major issue and must be accessible to everyone, whether you are an individual, a small business, a start-up or a big company. Lybero.net has the ambition to continue to develop datasharing solutions through web encryption by reinforcing the security of exchanges in an easy to use and deploy way for companies!