Lufthansa Group’s Point-to-Point Airline, Eurowings, Optimizes Flight Operations with OpenText

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

OpenText announced Eurowings GmbH, a German airline specializing in low-cost direct flights within Europe, implemented OpenText™ Exceed™ TurboX to help enable secure remote access to critical applications that manage flight operations while working remotely during the pandemic.

Eurowings, part of Lufthansa Group, one of the world’s largest aviation groups, relies on a highly graphical Unix® application for flight planning operations. When the pandemic struck, the airline replaced their existing remote access solutions with Exceed TurboX, delivering more security, better connectivity, and improved efficiency.

“OpenText Exceed TurboX makes it quick and easy to manage flight operations, even with real-time changes like crew scheduling, weather disruptions and aircraft availability,” explained Andreas Buxot, Expert Flight Operation Application, Eurowings. “Flight planning is critical for the aviation industry, and this solution is proving to be the single, stable, and secure solution, rich in the functionality that we needed. Our users are very happy.”

Exceed TurboX enables organizations to virtually deploy UNIX®, Linux® and Windows® applications to users regardless of location or end-point resources. Each application and desktop instance runs on centralized servers allowing users to connect, disconnect and reconnect to active sessions through a simple browser from anywhere, including a different computer. The solution removes limitations and complexities associated with other remote access methods by offering faster connectivity times and an intuitive user experience.

“Over the last year, we have seen how business continuity and performance can be challenged in times of crisis,” said Muhi Mazjoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. “Eurowings’ decision to implement a remote access strategy was critical to protect the health and safety of their employees, while minimizing disruptions in productivity and operations.”

“With all features implemented and running as envisioned, the project has been a great success,” added Uwe Kohlmetz, Head of Flight OPS IT, Eurowings. “This goes beyond the solution, it’s also the support and knowledge of OpenText personnel and account management. From consultation to support, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with OpenText.”