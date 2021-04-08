Lookout Launches New Global Channel Program Amidst

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Lookout, Inc. announced the launch of its new global channel partner program. Developed based on partner feedback, the new program will accelerate and grow the success of its global channel community through exclusive benefits, comprehensive education, sales support and marketing resources.

This expansion comes on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition of CipherCloud and partners of both companies will benefit from the Lookout Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. Participation in the Lookout channel program will accelerate partners’ ability to sell the industry’s first integrated platform that secures an organization’s entire data path from endpoint to cloud.

New Program Initiatives:

● The new program includes two partner levels: Elite and Select Lookout has simplified its previous channel partner levels to better recognize and celebrate partners who have shown industry expertise and a proven track record. Lookout partners are eligible for benefits that elevate their value and differentiation in the market and increase profitability.

Benefits exclusive to Elite partners include larger discounts on registered deals, marketing development funds (MDF), additional revenue streams from consulting and professional services, dedicated product and sales champions, access to insights and findings from the Lookout Threat Intelligence team, technical and sales training, exclusive invitations to industry roundtables and peer exchange events, and an invitation to the annual Lookout Partner Summit.

● Lookout Partner Academy: Available later this spring, the Lookout Partner Academy training and certification platform will provide partners access to sales and pre-sales online training courses. Upon completion of the curriculum, the partner will be designated Lookout Qualified.

● Lookout Partner Portal: The refreshed partner portal provides partners with an easy and transparent way to register and view their opportunities, find the key documents needed to support prospect and customer conversations and stay up to date on the latest news and product updates.

The need for an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution is accelerated by several factors including the proliferation of remote users, the adoption of cloud applications, and data transitioning out of the corporate data center into the cloud. To tackle the security challenges posed by these unstoppable trends, businesses need a unified platform that can track activity and enforce policies across the entire data path – from the endpoint device to cloud-based applications. With the signals and control points needed to stop zero-day attacks scattered across the entire end-to-end path, only a fully integrated solution can close the gaps created by multiple point products sourced from separate security vendors.

Gartner forecasts that over the next five years, the SASE market will grow at a CAGR of 42%, reaching almost $11 billion by 2024.[1] The integration of CipherCloud and Lookout technologies will remove friction, increase usability and convenience, enable user freedom and reduce operational costs when compared to a collection of siloed point products.