Logpoint unleashes SaaS-delivered Converged SIEM

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is now making its Converged SIEM, combining SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and security for business-critical applications generally available. Engineered from the bottom up as a cloud-based native, SaaS-delivered cybersecurity operations platform, Logpoint redefines the SIEM category.

Delivered as a SaaS all-in-one solution, Logpoint Converged SIEM is always optimally configured by Logpoint experts, eliminating the need to invest excessive resources in implementation and creating a seamless onboarding process. Logpoint security researchers continuously update product capabilities, detection, and response options, increasing the ability to handle emerging threats efficiently and allowing customers to focus on essential cybersecurity tasks.

Logpoint Converged SIEM unifies threat detection and response across infrastructure, assets and endpoints, cloud platforms, and business-critical applications such as SAP. Customer data in the Converged SIEM platform is hosted inside the EU or in the US according to customer specification and is protected in compliance with the strictest data privacy regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and Schrems II.

Logpoint Converged SIEM is available as a SaaS-delivered service or on-premise.