Logpoint appoints new Regional Director for CEMA and adds seasoned cybersecurity executive to the board

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint has announced Sven Bagemihl as Regional Director for the CEMEA region, including Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Bagemihl will be responsible for building growth across Enterprise Customers and Alliances within a fast-growing and highly competitive marketplace working out of the new Logpoint offices in Munich.

Logpoint is the only major European provider of foundational SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and SAP security technologies converged into a complete Security Operations platform. Logpoint secures digital transformation and helps organisations of all sizes combat cybersecurity threats, operate reliable IT infrastructures, and provide essential compliance with important regulations such as KRITIS, GDPR and NIS2.

Scandinavian private Equity fund Summa Capital recently announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Logpoint, investing in European cybersecurity resilience and building a European cybersecurity powerhouse as an alternative to the dominating US vendors. The Frankfurt-based investment firm Yttrium (formerly Digital+ Partners) remains a significant minority shareholder in Logpoint after the transaction.

Frank Brandenburg is a veteran cybersecurity executive with a distinguished career in companies like McAfee, Clearswift, and NTT Security. He served as the COO of NTT Security until 2021 and is now a professional board member. Sven Bagemihl has been growing various technology startups, scaleups, and enterprise organisations over the past three decades. Most recently, he has served as the VP Central Europe for the security and risk intelligence company Everbridge.