Logol achieves ISO 27001 certification

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Logol announces that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). The certificate was issued by the Zollikofen, Bern-based Swiss Association for Quality and Management Systems (SQS), one of the leading certification bodies in the world, following an audit on 29-30 July during which no non-conformities were found.

The ISO 27001 standard provides requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. These requirements aim to preserve the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information by applying a risk management process and give confidence to interested parties that risks are being adequately managed. This must-have certification provides all market players an independent and credible endorsement of a company’s high standards in handling data, including highly sensitive and highly confidential information.

Logol’s certificate is publicly available in the List of SQS-Certified Organisations on the SQS website.