Logicalis launched Secure OnMesh

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Logicalis, a global IT solutions and managed service provider, announces the launch of its new security solution - Secure OnMesh.

Aligning with one of Gartner’s key trends for 2021 - Cybersecurity Mesh, - “a distributed architectural approach to scalable, flexible and reliable cybersecurity control” - Logicalis is shifting the focus from the traditional, risk focussed approach to security to one that empowers the digital workplace with data-driven managed security services.

Logicalis’ Secure OnMesh solution enables agility and innovation by transforming an organisation’s security into a flexible yet impenetrable fabric across the entire digital ecosystem.

Secure OnMesh is built on Logicalis Managed expertise and powered by its Global Security Operations centre and team of security experts. At the core of the Secure OnMesh solution is the cloud-native, AI-enabled threat hunting capabilities of Azure Sentinel combined with the power of Cisco Secure X.

This news builds on the recent announcement that Logicalis has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). An ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. MISA members are experts from across the cybersecurity industry with the shared goal of improving customer security.