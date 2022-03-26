Logicalis awarded multiple Microsoft Security Advanced Specialisations

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Logicalis announced it has been awarded the Identity and Access Management (IAM), Threat Protection, Information Protection and Governance, and Cloud Security advanced specialisations on Microsoft Azure from Microsoft.

The attainment of advanced specialisations in security, validates Logicalis’ knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in the area. Together the advanced specialisations substantiate Logicalis capabilities in implementing comprehensive security solutions across customers’ Azure hybrid, and multi-cloud environments and technical capabilities to evaluate and deliver Microsoft Identity workloads with Azure Active Directory. It also shows capability to protect against threats by deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Information Protection workloads, Microsoft Cloud App Security or Azure Sentinel workloads.

Additionally, Logicalis recently joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.