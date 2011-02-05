Logicalis acquires cybersecurity specialist Áudea

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Logicalis announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Áudea, a company which specialises in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. This investment reinforces Logicalis’ ability to offer a comprehensive service to customers as they look to secure their critical data.

Áudea was founded in Madrid in 2002 and has since been at the forefront of the Spanish market as a specialist in IT security and high added value services. With a team of more than 40 professionals, Áudea provides cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services for more than 200 clients across finance, automotive, transportation, hotel, consumer goods, commerce, education and security sectors.