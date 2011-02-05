Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Logicalis acquires cybersecurity specialist Áudea

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Logicalis announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Áudea, a company which specialises in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. This investment reinforces Logicalis’ ability to offer a comprehensive service to customers as they look to secure their critical data.

Áudea was founded in Madrid in 2002 and has since been at the forefront of the Spanish market as a specialist in IT security and high added value services. With a team of more than 40 professionals, Áudea provides cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services for more than 200 clients across finance, automotive, transportation, hotel, consumer goods, commerce, education and security sectors.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 