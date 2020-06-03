LogRhythm Wins “Best SIEM Solution” at SC Awards Europe 2020

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm announced that its NextGen SIEM Platform received the SC Awards Europe 2020 accolade for Best SIEM Solution. Due to the current lockdown measures being undertaken globally, the awards were held digitally.

This award follows the organisation’s recent receipt of several honours, including the CDM InfoSec Awards for Best SIEM and User Behaviour Analytics Market Leader, as well as designation as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management” research report.

Winners of the SC Awards were determined by two independent judging panels comprised of cybersecurity experts, including current CISOs, vendor-neutral consultants, and academic professionals.

The judges remarked that LogRhythm’s fully cloud based NextGen SIEM is “providing SME’s with a cost-efficient entry to SIEM. The SOAR capabilities, extensive data collectors and with no programming or coding required, provides access to key investigations by non-technical personnel.” In addition, the judges also noted how the platform had, “good awareness of the rapidly emerging complexity we see,” and its range of capabilities, “demonstrate why the platform is a leader in SIEM.”