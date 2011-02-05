LogRhythm Announces Strategic Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm has appointed three new members to the executive leadership team. LogRhythm welcomes David Rizzo as the chief technology officer and David Kluzak as chief revenue officer, and promoted Andrew Hollister to chief information security officer.

LogRhythm has made these strategic hires and promotions to continue innovating the company’s security solutions to better meet the needs of its customers, close workforce gaps, increase knowledge of new attacks and help security teams navigate an ever-changing threat landscape with confidence.

As CTO, Rizzo will continue to grow and evolve the organization, with the main priority to leverage agile, DevOps, and value stream management proven best practices to continuously improve the velocity, quality, efficiency, and security of the innovation deliverables our customers and partners care about. Most recently, Rizzo led the engineering team for mainframe technologies at BMC. Prior to that, Rizzo led the engineering team at Compuware Corporation.

As CRO, Kluzak will lead the global sales team’s strategy and go-to-market approach with the goal of driving both sales and satisfaction among new and existing customers. Previously, Kluzak led Worldwide Strategic Alliances at VMware where he was responsible for the partnerships and revenue of the top 20 global system integrators and outsourcers, and led a global accounts organization that owned the VMware relationship with the largest, most complex, and globally diverse companies with which VMware conducts business. Prior to that, Kluzak worked at CA, Inc. (now Broadcom) in roles ranging from VP of the North American Service Assurance Business Unit as well as strategic, enterprise, and commercial sales leadership roles.

Expanding his role as CISO, Hollister will develop and maintain the company’s security governance model and risk strategies, as well as lead the strategy for the protection, confidentiality, integrity and availability of information assets. Hollister will also lead LogRhythm Labs, directing the mission and strategic vision for the LogRhythm Labs threat research, compliance research, and strategic integrations teams.