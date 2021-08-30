LogPoint to acquire SecBI, adding native SOAR and XDR capabilities

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint announced it will acquire Tel Aviv-based SecBI, a disruptive player in automated cyber threat detection and response. This acquisition will further expand LogPoint’s capabilities by adding playbook-based automation that accelerates cyber threat detection and response. SecBI’s universal SOAR and XDR platform will integrate natively with LogPoint and further deliver on the company’s mission to revolutionize the customer cyber resiliency by simplifying the difficult job of security operations through innovation.

With the rapid integration of SecBI SOAR and XDR technology, LogPoint will take another step in solving the complex cybersecurity challenges that SOCs face today. The acquisition will enable customers to eliminate false positives and automate incident response. Together, these comprehensive, complementary platforms will automate repetitive tasks, orchestrate threat remediation workflows, and autonomously investigate, prioritize, and execute playbooks that reduce human involvement — allowing analysts to focus on real threats to protect organizations better.

The acquisition is subject to customary legal requirements and approvals and is expected to be finalized by the end of Q3 2021. Upon completion, SecBI will integrate into LogPoint’s organization as LogPoint Israel and remain in Tel Aviv. While the parties declined to disclose financial details, most SecBI’s owners, including lead-investor Jerusalem Venture Partners, will become LogPoint shareholders, joining existing investors Digital+ Partners and Evolution Equity Partners. Momentum Cyber acted as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to SecBI on the transaction.