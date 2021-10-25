LogPoint names Jupiter Technology its first certified partner in Japan

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint announced Jupiter Technology Corp., based in Tokyo, Japan, as a certified partner. Jupiter Technology is the first LogPoint partner in Japan and the latest addition to the growing number of LogPoint partners in the Asia/Pacific region.

LogPoint provides an integrated, foundational Security Operations platform, including its Core SIEM solution, UEBA, SAP security, and SOAR. LogPoint accelerates the detection and response to threats, introducing new levels of automation and precision. It enables customers to convert data into actionable intelligence: supporting cybersecurity, compliance, IT operations, and business analytics.

Jupiter Technology, founded in 2001 is a provider of log & network management and security in Japan serving more than 5.000 customers. The company delivers a portfolio of more than 20 management and security products providing localized support for its customers ranging from SMB’s to large enterprises and the public sector.

The partnership between LogPoint and Jupiter Technology is announced on the heels of LogPoint’s September 22 announcement to advance foundational cybersecurity capabilities by including SOAR in its core SIEM solution as standard. Introducing automation, increased speed and precision in incident response, bringing SOAR to organizations of all sizes in the Japanese market.