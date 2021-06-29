LogPoint content pack released in the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace to Accelerate Incident Response

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint launched a content pack for Cortex XSOAR, the industry-leading security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform from Palo Alto Networks. The new integration, available on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, enables cybersecurity analysts to automate incident response and increase productivity.

The integration with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR builds on the LogPoint strategy to partner with best-in-class cybersecurity platforms. When LogPoint SIEM detects a potential security incident and automatically triggers an alert, Cortex XSOAR ingests the alert and executes an automated threat response based on customizable playbooks.

The LogPoint content pack can be installed at the click of a button and includes sample playbooks, that enable analysts to immediately structure and automate responses without any development work. . With the ability to tailor playbooks based on data from the SIEM solution, analysts can respond to incidents faster than ever.

The LogPoint integration for Cortex XSOAR is a free prebuilt content pack, available for one-click installation in the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace.