LogPoint appoints Matthew Rhodes to lead the charge in the Managed Security Services space

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint has announced Matthew Rhodes as Regional Sales Director for MSSPs and strategic accounts in EMEA, based in the UK. Rhodes will be responsible for developing new partner programs built on innovative ideas, advice, and support, ensuring the success of LogPoint partners in the Managed Security Services space.

Matthew Rhodes joins LogPoint with extensive experience from a range of established cybersecurity vendors, most recently Palo Alto Networks. He has previously served as EMEA Channel Manager at Demisto, Northern European Channel Manager at Cylance, and as Major Accounts Director at Exclusive Networks. Rhodes will be reporting to Andrew Lintell, LogPoint VP EMEA, also based in the UK.

LogPoint provides an integrated, foundational security operations platform built on its core SIEM solution, UEBA, SAP security, and SOAR. LogPoint accelerates detection and response to threats and enables organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence, supporting cybersecurity, compliance, IT operations, and business analytics.