LogPoint Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for SIEM

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint has been named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in the November 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Security Information and Event Management report1.

As of November 26, 2021, LogPoint has received 303 reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights platform. In the reviews published over the past 12 months, LogPoint received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 61 reviews. On key customer experience parameters such Service & Support, LogPoint receives a 4.6 rating out of 5 based on 61 reviews.

The Peer Insights results are published on the back of LogPoint’s recent announcement of advancing its foundational cybersecurity capabilities by including SOAR in its core SIEM solution. The integration of native SOAR into LogPoint’s SIEM platform introduces an unprecedented level of automation, increased speed, and precision in incident response.

What select reviewers said about LogPoint in Gartner Peer Insights: Great SIEM with easy licensing model

Infrastructure and Operations professional in the Education industry Powerful all-in-one tool, the very best SIEM solution

CxO in the Construction industry

Easy implementation, great value Security and Risk Management professional in the Finance Industry *** For all Peer Insights user reviews for LogPoint, visit: www.gartner.com/reviews/mark...

1 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Security Information and Event Management, Nov. 26, 2021