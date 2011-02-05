Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

MAGIC QUADRANT

LogPoint Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for SIEM

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint has been named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in the November 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Security Information and Event Management report1.

As of November 26, 2021, LogPoint has received 303 reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights platform. In the reviews published over the past 12 months, LogPoint received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 61 reviews. On key customer experience parameters such Service & Support, LogPoint receives a 4.6 rating out of 5 based on 61 reviews.

The Peer Insights results are published on the back of LogPoint’s recent announcement of advancing its foundational cybersecurity capabilities by including SOAR in its core SIEM solution. The integration of native SOAR into LogPoint’s SIEM platform introduces an unprecedented level of automation, increased speed, and precision in incident response.

What select reviewers said about LogPoint in Gartner Peer Insights: Great SIEM with easy licensing model
- Infrastructure and Operations professional in the Education industry Powerful all-in-one tool, the very best SIEM solution
- CxO in the Construction industry

Easy implementation, great value Security and Risk Management professional in the Finance Industry *** For all Peer Insights user reviews for LogPoint, visit: www.gartner.com/reviews/mark...

1 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Security Information and Event Management, Nov. 26, 2021




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 