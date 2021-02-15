Littlefish continues to expand with three new appointments

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Managed IT and Cyber Security services provider, Littlefish, has expanded its senior team with three new hires. Keith Price has joined the company as Cyber Services Director, while Adam Trott and Rowan Troy join as Customer Service Director and Senior Cyber Security Consultant.

Keith Price

Keith joins from Deloitte, where he served as the Cyber Security Services Director for EMEA, building technical and cultural Cyber programmes across 27 countries. Prior to this, Keith led a cyber advisory consulting practice at DarkMatter, and worked extensively across Cyber security operations for the US Department of Defence and Defence Intelligence Agency.

Adam Trott has been appointed as Customer Service Director and brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked for Sopra Steria for many years. During his time at Sopra Steria, Adam was responsible for overseeing major contracts for companies such as Boots, Tesco, EasyJet, and McDonald’s.

Rowan Troy

Rowan Troy adds to an already impressive Cyber line up at Littlefish, a vastly experienced Cyber Security consultant, Rowan led business operations for 15 years, responsible for all technology from infrastructure to Cyber. Most recently Rowan worked at Six Degrees, where he held roles as Head of Pre-Sales and then as a Principal IA Consultant before joining Littlefish.

Littlefish has created these roles to help support more than 75,000 service users across its customer base, including 15,000 users who were transitioned during the first national lockdown in March 2020.

In total, more than 230 new members of staff have joined Littlefish since September 2019, including the creation of over 220 jobs following a series of business wins. As enterprises move away from legacy outsource contracts, they are increasingly looking for a more agile service provider.

The company provides support to over 70,000 users across six continents in six different languages and has helped its customers transition to homeworking in line with COVID-19 restrictions. The new positions created at the company’s Nottingham HQ and Sheffield Service Centre include Service Desk Engineers,cybersecurity experts and those in charge of project delivery.