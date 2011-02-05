Littlefish Creates Over 220 New Jobs in Latest Financial Year To Fulfil Surge in Demand for its Managed IT and Cyber-Security Services

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Managed IT and Cyber Security services provider, Littlefish, has created over 220 new jobs in its latest financial year winning significant new business with enterprises moving away from legacy outsource contracts and looking for a niche, high-quality user experience service provider. Headcount growth has also been driven by a significant rise in demand for IT services from existing customers, who have had to enact rapid COVID-driven adaptations to their operations. The new client wins and increase in demand for its services has resulted in 50% year-on-year revenue growth for the Nottingham and Sheffield based company.

In total 228 net new members of staff have joined Littlefish since September 2019, to help it support more than 15,000 new service users across its new customers successes, including 10,000 users who were transitioned whilst the country was in the original lockdown (which commenced in March). The company provides support to over 70,000 users across six continents in six different languages and has helped its customers transition to home-working (where viable) during COVID-19-related restrictions. The new positions created at the company’s Nottingham HQ and Sheffield Service Centre include Service Desk Engineers, Cyber Security experts and staff providing project delivery services.

“Organisations have had to make rapid, large-scale changes to their IT infrastructure to enable mass remote working and deploy more online services. This has led to a sharp increase in demand from customers needing our help to make those changes, thus ensuring their critical operations remain available,” said Steve Robinson, CEO at Littlefish. “The past six months have been extremely challenging for companies and employees in every business sector. With so much uncertainty we feel privileged to be in a position to continue growing our team and all without having to furlough a single member of staff.”

Chloe Fellows, Chief People Officer at Littlefish, added: “Even though we’ve grown our team by over 33% in just six months, we are continuing to recruit across a range of roles to service even more demand from new and existing customers. We are committed to helping our clients navigate the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and get to the ‘next normal’ with minimal disruption. The best way to do this is by employing and retaining the most talented employees and we’re extremely proud of our team and the work they are doing to deliver the highest standards of support and security in very difficult circumstances.”