Linedata expands its Technology Services portfolio with two new cybersecurity offerings exclusively for buy-side firms

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Linedata announced its collaboration with HCL Technologies to launch global cybersecurity offerings: Linedata Protect and Linedata Protect Premium. Both offerings are tailored to the specific cybersecurity and compliance requirements of traditional and alternative asset managers, including hedge funds, private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

These new offerings are timely as reports of cybersecurity attacks have risen exponentially in the wake of the pandemic, as cyber criminals seek to exploit the millions of devices used for remote working now operating outside of secure networks. Recent research conducted by Linedata’s Global Asset Management Survey jointly with Aite Novarica found that Cybersecurity is among the major challenges for investment managers; 35% of respondents listed it in their top three concerns. In particular, buy-side firms are increasingly being targeted by criminals due to their financial services profile, continued reliance on legacy technology and lack of in-house cybersecurity expertise.

The new cybersecurity offerings are industry leading, award winning and fully scalable. Linedata Protect digitizes and operationalizes the cybersecurity lifecycle, with next-gen antivirus and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), SOAR playbooks for automated response and threat intelligence, plus a 24/7/365 service desk and regular security briefings. Linedata Protect Premium offers all this and more, including proactive round-the-clock Managed Detection, Response and Remediation (MDRR) and an industry-leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution.

Together with Linedata’s other cybersecurity services, including risk and vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and CISO-as-a-Service, Linedata Protect and Linedata Protect Premium provide an array of choices for fund managers to strengthen their cybersecurity position and protect their data, operations, while mitigating operational risk.

Linedata was awarded ‘Best Cybersecurity Firm’ by HFM in 2021.