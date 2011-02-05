Liberty Global Selects CommScope HD Shelf for Next-Generation Network

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

CommScope announced that Liberty Global has selected its High-Density R-PHY Shelf as a key component of its next-generation global gigabit broadband network. The HD Shelf will enable Liberty Global to push fiber deeper into its HFC network and realize the efficiencies associated with Distributed Access Architectures (DAA).

The HD Shelf will enable Liberty Global to add more capacity in the network and transport digital Video, Data and Voice services over fiber to remote locations.

“Liberty Global is a worldwide leader in next-generation gigabit broadband, and this deployment of CommScope’s HD Shelf cements our position at the forefront of HFC network transformation,” said Colin Buechner, managing director and chief network officer, Liberty Global. “We’re working closely with CommScope to efficiently and reliably evolve our network so that we can continue to deliver the cutting-edge speeds and experiences that our subscribers demand.”

“Our planned deployment represents a new milestone in our long-standing partnership with Liberty Global,” said Ric Johnsen, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “We’re showcasing our leadership in DAA and our global scale, as we work side by side with Liberty Global, a world leader in converged broadband services, to transform its broadband network in service of millions of subscribers all around the world.”

The HD R-PHY Shelf hosts eight E6000n HD Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) in a single rack unit (RU), and works in conjunction with the CCAP Core to extend the PHY layer further into the network. The platform provides full-spectrum support for digital broadcast TV, VoD, and DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1, as well as strategic alignment with future NFV/SDN/FTTx systems.