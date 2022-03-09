Lenovo, the World’s Largest PC Maker, Launches its First Two Laptop Models with Fingerprints’ Biometric PC Solution

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

A person smiling for the camera Description automatically generated with medium confidenceFingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that the company’s biometric PC solution is integrated in the power button of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 G4 laptops. Lenovo is the world’s largest PC maker, with a market share amounting to approximately a quarter of global PC shipments in 2021.

The market outlook for biometrics in the PC segment is positive. Approximately 350 million computers were delivered in 2021, compared with around 300 million in 2020 and 270 million in 2019. The view among many external industry analysts is that the PC market will establish itself at roughly the levels we saw in 2021, a significant increase compared to pre-pandemic volumes. At the same time, the proportion of computers equipped with fingerprint sensors continues to increase. At present, perhaps one-fifth of shipped computers have a fingerprint sensor. We expect this figure to move to at least four-fifths, more or less in line with what we see in the mobile phone industry.

Fingerprints’ capacitive sensor solution for PCs, in combination with our tailored software and algorithm, perform fast fingerprint matching in line with the highest security standards while optimizing user convenience. It interfaces with Windows Hello and is available in two different versions. In computers intended for private use, biometric authentication usually takes place in the computer’s CPU (so-called Match on Host). In Enterprise PCs, it is much more common to use so-called Match on Chip, which is even more secure because the biometric data is stored on a separate chip. Fingerprint’s Match on Chip biometric PC solution is on Microsoft’s approved vendor list (AVL) for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security, meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft.