LenelS2 Introduces OnGuard Security Management System Version 8.0

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

LenelS2 announced the release of the OnGuard® security management system version 8.0, empowering security teams with enhanced situational awareness through unified views of the security environment, as well as powerful visualization for data-based insights. Version 8.0 provides major updates including integration with the Magic Monitor® unified client, rich interactive maps, a new modern reporting engine, cybersecurity enhancements and more. The OnGuard security management system is an advanced solution in Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program, and provides critical features like occupancy management, enhanced access control and proactive screening solutions to better protect people and assets, and optimize building health and efficiency. LenelS2, a global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The OnGuard 8.0 system enhances security and situational awareness through integration with the Magic Monitor client, a Windows® and MacOS® client, which provides a unified view of access control, video surveillance feeds and web content in a single display. Users can view OnGuard system alarms, credentials as well as live or recorded video from the LenelS2™ Network Video Recorder (LenelS2 NVR) platform, or third-party video management systems, including the Milestone XProtect® system. The Magic Monitor unified client supports a single display, a command center workstation or expansive video walls.

To turn security data into actionable insights, the OnGuard 8.0 platform now features a new OnGuard Reports browser client, providing customizable reports. An OnGuard Dashboard feature offers powerful visualization of system, cardholder and alarm data in a variety of graphical formats.

The new interactive OnGuard Maps feature offers browser-based visualization of facility layouts and provides dynamic system feedback. With OnGuard version 8.0, the Maps feature is included within the OnGuard Monitor client and is accessible from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

The OnGuard 8.0 system also includes new usability enhancements, integrations and cybersecurity upgrades to improve safety and convenience. Usability enhancements include easy-to-access language options in OnGuard Visitor Self Service mobile app version 1.5, and a richer video viewing experience across OnGuard web clients. The improved video experience includes new audio, digital zoom, snapshot capture and Milestone XProtect video support in OnGuard Monitor and Surveillance web clients. To enhance security in the K-12 education segment, integration with the Allegion® Von Duprin® Remote Undogging/Remote Monitoring (RU/RM) solution enables an electronic override of mechanical undogging for facility emergency lockdown and remote door status monitoring. ‘Secure by Default’ settings, coupled with license administration security improvements, enhance cybersecurity across the OnGuard system.