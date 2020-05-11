LenelS2 Announces Major Enhancements to VRx Next-Generation Video Management System

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

LenelS2 announces major enhancements to VRx, a next-generation video management platform that features advanced analytics based on deep learning technology. VRx provides a unified access control and video surveillance experience when used in conjunction with LenelS2’s NetBox access control system, Magic Monitor® unified client and Cumulus cloud-based service. LenelS2, a global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

VRx leverages deep learning for advanced object detection, providing users with enhanced situational awareness. The deep learning built into VRx takes in new video as data and uses the information to improve identification and classification algorithms over time. VRx provides the ability to detect a wide variety of objects such as backpacks, cars, trucks, people and animals, empowering users to quickly spot potential risks and respond accordingly. Forensic searches based on object detection make it possible to rapidly locate recorded video of interest and analyze events.

VRx also enables users to upload crowdsourced video content from their smart devices to a VRx server, creating a more robust database for forensic investigations. The video can be viewed alongside recorded video from security cameras, providing security teams with additional information about a specific event.

VRx seamlessly fits into the NetBox ecosystem, allowing the entire solution to easily scale with organizational growth. The Linux-based VRx appliance is plug-and-play and operates similarly to other NetBox ecosystem products, making it easy to set up, configure and maintain. A virtual machine option is also available.