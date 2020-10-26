LenelS2 Announces Interface Between OnGuard Access Control System and DMP Intrusion Detection Systems

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

LenelS2 announced an interface between the OnGuard® physical access control system and the DMP XR550 and XR550E intrusion detection systems. The interface expands functionality, increases compliance in highly regulated markets and greatly simplifies the administration and deployment experience. LenelS2, a global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Leveraging the new interface, the OnGuard platform can now centrally manage and link cardholders with users for both systems minimizing manual and redundant input of user profile information. Additionally, the interface provides command and control of the DMP-monitored areas, zones and devices within the DMP panels. OnGuard users will now be able to easily arm and disarm the system as well as quickly see all alarm events within the OnGuard interface.

The interface was developed by the LenelS2 Advanced Services team and covers the DMP XR550 and XR550E intrusion detection systems, the flagship in DMP’s line of products.