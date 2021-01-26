LenelS2 Announces BlueDiamond Mobile-Ready Readers

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

LenelS2 announced a new line of BlueDiamondTM mobile-ready readers. The new multi-technology readers are cost-effective, designed to provide simultaneous support for a wide range of physical credentials and can be seamlessly upgraded to support BlueDiamond mobile credentials. LenelS2, a global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation.

“Access control needs are dynamic, and with BlueDiamond mobile-ready readers, users have a single platform that can meet their needs today, tomorrow and into the future,” said Jeff Stanek, president, LenelS2. “These new readers allow organizations to easily transition to mobile credentials at their own pace.” BlueDiamond is an open platform, and the new line of mobile-ready readers are among the most versatile access control readers on the market. The readers work seamlessly with existing infrastructure and are access control platform agnostic. They include support for the standard output protocols including Supervised F/2F (SF/2F), Wiegand, OSDP™ and OSDP V2.

The BlueDiamond platform supports a wide array of non-proprietary credentials with simultaneous support for a range of card technologies including standard proximity, HID® iCLASS®, MIFARE® and DESFire® EV1 and EV2.

The new readers simplify the migration from less secure credential technology, such as traditional proximity cards, to more secure technology using the industry’s open standard, DESFire EV2 using 128-bit AES encryption. Upgrading a mobile-ready reader to support BlueDiamond mobile credentials is achieved through the purchase of a license and the recommissioning of a reader to support the software. No hardware changes are required.

The BlueDiamond platform is part of the Carrier Healthy Buildings Program, designed to help protect people and assets, and to help optimize building health and efficiency.