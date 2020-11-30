Legrand Innovates with Anaqua’s AQX IP Management Platform

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Anaqua, a provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, announced that France’s Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, will enhance its overall IP management by moving to Anaqua’s AQX platform.

Legrand, an innovator and manufacturer of electrical and digital solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets, opted for Anaqua when replacing its previous IP management system. The company will leverage Anaqua’s latest version of AQX software to streamline the entire IP management lifecycle – from idea capture through prosecution to portfolio management and monetization. The platform’s fully integrated software and services will support Legrand in patent and trademark management processes globally, notably through real-time IP data analytics and forecasting capabilities.

