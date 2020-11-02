Learning to live with the Russian personal data law

November 2020 by Linxdatacenter

Linxdatacenter, a provider of data storage, cloud and telecom solutions, released a guide for foreign companies operating in Russia on legislation regarding storage of personal data.

The Russian market holds major potential for foreign companies. But because of myths about the market and inaccurate views of the risks involved, they often see compliance with local legislation on personal data – a challenge for any business concerned with reputation and future growth – as complicated and costly.

The article prepared by Olga Ermakova, Senior Legal and Compliance Officer at Linxdatacenter, offers a brief guide to get in compliance with the regulations for Russian personal data protection for foreign companies operating or considering to operate in Russia. The purpose is to remove some concerns about data processing in Russia and help businesses to get acquainted with Federal Law 152, the basis of the data protection law in Russia.

The article elaborates on the key differences between the Russian personal data law and the GDPR, recent changes in the local legislation affecting the business, and essential steps a company needs to undertake to meet the demands of the authorities.