Learn How to Meet the Accelerating Demand for Digital Transformation in the Workplace

March 2022 by Hacking Digital

The pandemic sent the need for businesses to adopt digital strategies into overdrive, and the trend is showing no signs of slowing down. What was once just desirable is now an essential part of any competitive business, and the phrase “Digital Transformation” has become a corporate mantra in boardrooms around the world.

While most executives have moved beyond the initial excitement about what digital technologies can do to improve their organizations, too many are still struggling with how to respond.

Now a team of world-leading digital transformation experts have written a practical new guide to show businesses how to successfully navigate the winding road of digital transformation and implement initiatives that contribute to their bottom lines. Hacking Digital draws upon years of experience and insights from more than 1,500 digital leaders to uncover the 30 most common challenges, and provides a compendium of insights and best practices to help business leaders meet these challenges head on.

Hacking Digital acts as a Swiss army knife for all things digital transformation, allowing readers to dive in and out when faced with specific implementation challenges, including:

Initiating digital transformation

Setting up organizational dynamics

Working with the outside world

Creating value in new ways

Leading people and organizations

Anchoring and sustaining performance

Packed with practical advice and tips to boost business performance, Hacking Digital is a go-to guide for business leaders looking to innovate and transform their organization. The frameworks and roadmaps are valuable resources for any professionals looking to understand the how of digital transformations, from board-level sponsors of programs to students and professionals looking to build their know-how for an increasingly digital workplace.