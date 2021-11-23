Leading Global Security Companies Red Sift and OpSec Security Partner for Innovative Solutions in Domain and Email Security

November 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Red Sift, a leading provider of vital cybersecurity products, and OpSec Security, the leading provider of integrated online protection and on-product authentication solutions for brands and governments, have formed a new partnership to deliver integrated domain and email security protections.

Under the partnership, customers benefit from an integrated solution of Red Sift’s Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) technology and OpSec’s industry-leading monitoring and takedown capabilities. Combined corporate protections include rapid identification and remediation of cybersecurity attacks, from employee spearphishing to the external use of customers’ brands for phishing attacks.

The Red Sift purpose-built suite of cybersecurity solutions block outbound phishing attacks, analyze the security of inbound communication for company-wide email threats, and monitor and safeguard valuable customer data. OpSec Security, as the global leader in brand integrity, with top-tier authentication solutions secure enough for stringent government and high-security requirements, delivers an extensive protection model including threat intelligence for proactive employee and consumer protection, and an always-on dedicated global SOC team. OpSec and Red Sift clients can be confident in swift remedial action against the full range of external cyber attacks targeting our joint customers’ brands, employees and customers.

Red Sift is leading the way in BIMI deployments with a fully-integrated product and service offering for BIMI with VMC. Brands can manage their logo and obtain VMCs from Entrust through the Red Sift OnDMARC interface and get their emails DMARC-secured more quickly. Red Sift’s growth reflects the extremely high market demand for these products and demonstrates recognition of the company’s ability to build and deliver a world-class cybersecurity solution suite.