Leaders of the French cyber ecosystem join forces to launch OPEN XDR PLATFORM

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

At the leading industry event “Les Assises de la Sécurité”, 5 major players in the European cyber ecosystem - SEKOIA, HarfangLab, Pradeo, GLIMPS, Vade, announced the creation of OPEN XDR PLATFORM. Designed with customer in mind, the aim is to federate cybersecurity expertise within a unified solution, to streamline deployment and strengthen the organisations’ cyberdefence.

With the rise in cyber attacks and the sophistication of techniques used by cyber criminals, organisations’ security leaders are relying on numerous tools to manage the detection and response to cyber threats. However, deploying multiple solutions with little or no integration quickly becomes time-consuming and can reduce the effectiveness of cyber operations.

Based on this observation, five software vendors who excel in their specific areas of cyber security have brought together their expertise in a joint solution. OPEN XDR PLATFORM provides a concrete and immediate response to the growing need to simplify and unify.

In doing so, each player provides its specific technology within a single operational interface, where security leaders can flexibly compose a tailor-made offering, among the following functionalities:

Federated XDR, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Security Orchestration Automation and

Response (SOAR) by SEKOIA

Endpoint Detection & Response by HarfangLab

Mobile Threat Defense by Pradeo

Malware analysis by GLIMPS

Email Threat Detection & Response by Vade

A platform with European ambitions

OPEN XDR PLATFORM is an extension of the partnership initiated by SEKOIA, HarfangLab and Pradeo last September to offer a unified and extended cyberdefence. With its specialised, complementary and interoperable cyber security solutions, the platform is already able to leverage one of the largest private Cyber Threat Intelligence team in Europe.

Each of the selected players provides the cyber ecosystem with the assurance of proven, innovative and leading-edge technologies, recognised by their peers and customers, while adhering to the common values of excellence, transparency and collaboration.