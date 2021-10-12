Launch of the State Sovereign Cloud in the Principality of Monaco, a european first for monegasque competitiveness

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

As part of the Extended Monaco programme, the Government of Monaco is today launching Monaco Cloud, a key tool in the deployment of economic influence in Monaco and beyond its borders. With 5G coverage, 10 Giga Fibre for individuals and the deployment of digital identity, the Principality of Monaco has the necessary digital infrastructures to develop its economy and to spread its influence on a global scale via its pioneering model.

On the occasion of this event, H.S.H. Prince Albert II, surrounded by H.E. Mr Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, Mr Stéphane Valéri, President of the National Council, Mr Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate in charge of the digital transition, Ms Sophie Thevenoux, President of Monaco Cloud, Mr Pierre Puchois, Managing Director of Monaco Cloud, as well as many other personalities, expressed his satisfaction that Monaco is establishing itself as a nation of excellence in terms of digital technology:

"I am particularly proud that the Principality of Monaco is the first country in Europe to have a State Sovereign Cloud. This achievement is part of our ambitious policy of digital development of our economy and is an essential aspect of its attractiveness for our population and all those who wish to settle here."

Europe’s first sovereign cloud operational

Thanks to this new infrastructure, which is unique on the European continent on a national scale, Monegasque companies, as well as foreign investors wishing to set up in the Principality of Monaco, will have a real value proposition:

Exceptional performance, thanks to operational and technological excellence through collaboration with the world leaders in the field;

Enhanced security and dedicated staff to monitor and prevent cyber attacks;

Digital sovereignty, thanks to data stored only in Monaco and a Monegasque shareholder;

Guaranteed proximity of services

All of Monaco Cloud’s infrastructures are operated in the Principality and are governed by Monegasque law, guaranteeing high availability of services even in the event of a disaster.

"The Sovereign Cloud is the infrastructure that the Principality needed to guarantee our sovereignty, security and attractiveness in a world that has become digital. The Cloud will be essential for the Government as part of its transformation and modernisation", emphasises Pierre Dartout, Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco.

In addition to its economic strategy, the Principality is at the forefront of digital development in order to guarantee the security of the shield system provided by the Cloud, in line with Monaco’s attractiveness, and to continue to define new standards of digital excellence. Thanks to the Cloud, Monaco can now definitively free itself from its geographical constraints and extend its economic influence beyond its borders.

"Monaco Cloud is a highly strategic device that adds to the construction we began two years ago, a decisive stone that will enable our digital economy to move into the world of tomorrow so that Monaco can continue to strengthen its attractiveness and the power of its model," explains Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate in charge of the Digital Transition.

A premium, versatile, scalable and easily accessible offer The sovereign cloud offer enables companies located in Monaco and internationally to have access to a wide range of innovative services necessary for their development, such as virtual machines, storage and backup. In addition, Monaco Cloud will offer a selection of software (digital safe, electronic archiving system, ERP solution, etc.).

About Extended Monaco

Extended Monaco is the Monegasque model in a digital world. Led by the Interministerial Delegation in charge of the Digital Transition, this programme’s mission is to make digital the foundation of all public policies to sustainably irrigate all components of society, in terms of health, education or public service. Since 2019, Extended Monaco has been implementing initiatives to improve the living environment of Monegasques, diversify the economy via digital and create a competitive and resilient digital ecosystem.