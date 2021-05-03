Launch of YubiKey 5 FIPS Series makes authentication easier for highly regulated entities

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Yubico, the provider of hardware authentication security keys, announced the general availability of its next-generation FIPS security keys: the YubiKey 5 FIPS Series, the industry’s first set of multi-protocol security keys with support for FIDO2 and WebAuthn, along with smart card (PIV/CAC), to receive FIPS 140-2 validation. If you’d like to receive a key to test – do let me know.

With several new mobile-friendly form factors and upgraded features and firmware, the new series allows highly-regulated entities to easily modernize their existing authentication framework and achieve phishing-resistant passwordless authentication for all users - the addition of the YubiKey 5 NFC, YubiKey 5C NFC, and YubiKey 5Ci into the FIPS series lineup significantly expands coverage for mobile-first environments that many organisations have been waiting for.

The company has also today released its latest FIPS 140-2 product offering - YubiHSM 2 FIPS, which enables organisations in highly-regulated industries such as government, financial services, healthcare, and energy to reap the same security benefits that many other YubiHSM users have. This includes advanced protection for certificate authority (CA) keys, database master keys, code signing, authentication/access tokens, manufacturing processes and component authenticity checks, IoT gateways or proxies, file encryption, cryptocurrency exchanges, and more.