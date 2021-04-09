Largest Cyber Attack in University of Colorado History Exposes Personal Health Information and Social Security Numbers

April 2021 by APOORV AGARWAL, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO AT TEXT IQ

The University of Colorado released new information about the Accellion data breach that compromised more than 310,000 university records [1]. Data exposed in the breach included grades and transcript data, visa and disability status, medical and prescription information and in limited cases, Social Security numbers and university financial account information.

Ransomware attacks represent the number one cybersecurity threat for universities. [2] In 2020, attacks against higher education were up 100% compared to 2019 with the average ransom demand being $447,000.

