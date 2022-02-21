Lantronix, Taoglas and Thales Collaborate to Deliver 5G IoT Solutions to Connect Data-Dependent Industries

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Lantronix Inc., Taoglas® and Thales announced their collaboration. Their combined expertise aims to deliver application-specific smart industrial IoT solutions to connect data-dependent vertical industries, including Industrial 4.0, Security and Transport markets.

The Lantronix G520 series gives users the ability to connect all their controllers, even if they are using legacy equipment of different ages and brands. A single gateway device facilitates reliable connections with less hardware and delivers access to more meaningful data.

Key 5G benefits include lower latency, enabling real-time application, such as augmented and virtual reality; higher capacity, enabling more devices to concurrently be online; and higher speeds, allowing data to move faster and more easily over 5 Gbps.

According to Berg Insight, global cellular IoT device shipments increased by 14 percent in 2020 to reach 302.7 million units and are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8 percent to reach 629.6 million units by 2025.