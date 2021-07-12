Search
Lantronix Launches True Zero-Touch Automation for Remote Device

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Lantronix Inc. announces true zero-touch automation enhancements for provisioning remotely deployed IoT devices. Now included in Lantronix ConsoleFlow™ cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, True Zero-Touch simplifies onboarding logistics of new devices, virtually eliminating on-site visits, reducing operational costs for our customers.

True Zero-Touch Deployment

With True Zero-Touch Automation, Lantronix IoT devices and software services provide the following:
• Lantronix devices come cloud-enabled and connect to ConsoleFlow on power-up.
• Devices will check for updates and will initiate firmware and configuration downloads.
• Updates can be available for a single device deployment or for many devices across several geographic locations globally, reducing the potential for human errors.
• Updates from the cloud use secure industry standard protocols and encryption, so there is no need for setting up complex VPN software or using unsecure DHCP servers.
• True Zero-Touch automation features device import, which allows ConsoleFlow to automatically import purchased devices directly into the customer’s ConsoleFlow account, eliminating repetitive and time-consuming efforts to add devices one at a time.
• Lantronix cellular devices come with a pre-installed SIM card that is pre-activated to connect to ConsoleFlow, speeding up deployments and increasing operational efficiency.

ConsoleFlow Delivers Analytics, Insights and Predictions

Lantronix’s cloud-based management platform, ConsoleFlow, enables users to view and manage globally distributed assets through a single pane of glass from virtually anywhere. Delivering centralized asset management, ConsoleFlow enables automated monitoring with real-time notifications and mobile access from any iOS® or Android™ platform. Providing a secure path to Lantronix IoT devices and network assets, ConsoleFlow provides insight and control that empower users to focus on business logic and operational efficiency to drive successful outcomes.




