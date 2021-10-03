Lantronix Expands Connectivity Services Solution IoT Cellular Data and Security Management

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Lantronix Inc. announced the expansion of its Connectivity Services now with site-to-site Virtual Private Network (VPN) security. Offered across more than 600 networks in 185 countries worldwide, Lantronix Connectivity Services is now available for easy, self-serve ordering through the eStore.

Secure Global Connectivity Services Across 600 Networks in 185 Countries With a single SIM card and global plan, users can deploy cellular data connectivity quickly for solutions such as asset and fleet management, supply chain logistics, remote office and unmanned locations, all easily managed using the Lantronix Connectivity Services IoT cellular platform.

New Lantronix Connectivity Services eStore Makes Deployments Easy Users can quickly deploy secure cellular connectivity across their IoT solutions, providing self-serve online ordering of SIM cards, data plans, and VPN Security with automated billing and click-through terms of service.

Now Includes Secure Site-to-Site VPN Connectivity

Lantronix Connectivity Services now includes Site-to-Site VPN Security, which provides an IPsec tunnel from the carrier network to the enterprise data center, ensuring a highly secure connection and data integrity.

With its Connectivity Services solution, Lantronix is poised to be a driver in the cellular IoT market. According to IoT market research firm Berg Insight, the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 12 percent during 2020 to reach 1.74 billion. The regional markets in Western Europe and North America recorded the highest growth rates at over 15 percent. By 2025, Berg Insight now predicts that there will be 3.74 billion IoT devices connected to cellular networks worldwide.

Web App Delivers Deployment and Management

Utilizing Lantronix Connectivity Services with its cloud-based cellular management platform, users can focus on getting to market quickly, spending less time dealing with individual provider contracts. In addition, users have complete control over their connected solutions to drive operational efficiency with the easy-to-use SIM card and data management platform with built-in diagnostics, reporting, and analytics.