Labour "cyber incident" comment from ThycoticCentrify

November 2021 by Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at ThycoticCentrify

Following the news of the Labour party being hit by a “cyber incident” - Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at ThycoticCentrify offers the following comment:

“This latest data breach disclosed by Labour highlights the importance on third party and supply chain security controls, you must ensure that third parties meet your security requirements and don’t just assume. Even though this was blamed on a third party, Labour is still responsible and accountable.

Labour has recommended to use Multi-Factor Authentication where possible thought it’s also advisable to do even more and get a password manager that makes all your passwords unique and complex.”




