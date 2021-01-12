LTI and IBM to Expand Global Alliance

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Larsen & Toubro Infotech ( LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company plans to expand its multi-year, global alliance with IBM to help businesses transform their operations through open hybrid cloud adoption. With the proposed center, LTI will help their clients migrate and modernize core business applications leveraging IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform built on Red Hat OpenShift.

LTI has developed industry ready solutions using hybrid cloud capabilities from IBM including Cloud Pak for Data and Cloud Pak for Automation, and offerings that integrate IBM Watson solutions, to help their clients automate, secure and update their business processes and applications. These include iDigitalization to automate workflow and digitize enterprise business processes, iMaximize to help modernize the enterprise integration landscape with pre-built accelerators, and Make-the-Shift to help overhaul legacy workloads.

As part of this relationship, LTI and IBM plan to establish a center of excellence in Bengaluru (India) in 2021. This center will offer a comprehensive suite of IBM’s Cloud, Automation, Integration, Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to foster innovation. IBM plans to provide training to LTI employees to facilitate creation workshops and IBM solution development for LTI clients.

LTI is a Platinum Business Partner of IBM and part of the IBM Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem. IBM’s ecosystem initiative supports partners of all types, whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms, to help clients manage and modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. The IBM public cloud is the industry’s most secure and open public cloud for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open-source technologies, IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads. Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.